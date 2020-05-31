Apple’s new ad showcases kids content on TV+

Apple launched its video streaming service last year – November 1, 2019. The company has since then released quite a decent number of original TV series & movies. Also, it was recently reported by Bloomberg that the company is planning to buy old content from production houses to improve its streaming service’s catalogue offering.



In a new video to promote its streaming service, Apple shared a list of all the shows specifically made for kids that are available on Apple TV+ to stream. The description of the video on YouTube reads, “Original series and films to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers. All on ‌Apple TV‌+.”



The video ad shows snippets from kids shows like “Ghost Writer”, “Snoopy in Space”, “Helpsters”, and “Here We Are: Noted for Living on Planet Earth (HWA: NLPE)”. HWA:NLPE is a short film for kids on the Apple TV+ platform and the other three are TV shows.



Apple has not yet seen great success with its video streaming service as the company has not back-catalogued yet – meaning there are only a handful of content created by Apple to watch. To make its platform popular, Apple priced its streaming service at just $4.99 – much lower than the industry standard. Also, Apple has provided one year free Apple TV+ streaming for all those who buy new Apple products (during a specific period).



Students also get major discounts on Apple TV+. The company already has a student plan for Apple Music and all the students subscribed to the plan, get Apple TV+ for absolutely no extra cost.



Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services after Spotify. Apple’s advantage of course being it be able to pack the streaming app with its products like the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac. However, Apple also gets a pat on the back for quickly expanding to a lot of countries without limiting music catalogue to only countries whereas Spotify took years to do so.

