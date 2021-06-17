Apple TV+ promotional period reduced to 3 months

Apple has now reduced the free period it offers for its video streaming service. Since the release of Apple TV+, the company has been bundling the service with the purchase of any new Apple device for free with a validity of one year. However, starting July 1, the offer will be changed to provide only three months of free Apple TV+ for any new Apple device purchases.

As part of the promotions of its streaming service, Apple offered its video streaming service for free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. The service once activated on the device would last for a complete year. However, users would only have three months since the date of purchase to activate the free one year subscription.