Apple TV+ promotional period reduced to 3 months

Apple has now reduced the free period it offers for its video streaming service. Since the release of Apple TV+, the company has been bundling the service with the purchase of any new Apple device for free with a validity of one year. However, starting July 1, the offer will be changed to provide only three months of free Apple TV+ for any new Apple device purchases.
As part of the promotions of its streaming service, Apple offered its video streaming service for free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. The service once activated on the device would last for a complete year. However, users would only have three months since the date of purchase to activate the free one year subscription.
Terms and conditions
• Offer is available for a limited time only.
• Eligible devices activated July 1, 2021 or later will qualify for offers of 3 months
free Apple TV+, while those activated on June 30, 2021 or earlier will qualify for
offers of 1 year free Apple TV+.
• Offer cannot be combined with Apple One.
• Only one offer per Family, regardless of number of devices purchased. You can
share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to 5 other family members via Family
Sharing.
• The 3 months free Apple TV+ offer is not available if you or your Family have
previously accepted the Apple TV+ one year free offer.
• Make sure your device is running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.
• Offer must be claimed in the Apple TV app within 3 months after first setting up
your new device. To see the offer appear, you will need to sign in with your Apple
ID on your new device.
• Upon claiming the offer, you agree to a $4.99/month subscription that starts
immediately after the free offer period and automatically renews until cancelled.
You can cancel at any time in Settings at least one day before each renewal
date. If you cancel during your free offer period, you and your family members
will immediately lose access to Apple TV+ and the remainder of your free trial.
You can’t reactivate this trial.Apple