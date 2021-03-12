Apple TV+ Ted Lasso wins three Critics Choice Awards

The popular series TV series Ted Lasso has received three awards in the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. It was nominated for the best supporting actress in a comedy series, best actor in a comedy series, and best comedy series. The series won in all the three categories it was nominated for.

Hannah Waddingham won the best supporting actress in a comedy series award, Jason Sudeikis won the best actor in a comedy series award, and the series Ted Lasso won the best comedy series award.

The main actor Jason Sudeikis won the award by beating other nominees for the best actor in a comedy series. The other nominees included ‘Hank Azaria’ for his role in Brockmire, ‘Matt Berry’ for his role in What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Nicholas Hoult’ for his role in The Great, ‘Eugene Levy’ for his role in Schitt’s Creek, and ‘Ramy Youssef’ for his role in Ramy.

The TV series Ted Lasso won the best comedy series award by beating other nominees. The other nominees for the best comedy series included Schitt’s Creek, What We Do in the Shadows, Mom, and The Flight Attendant.

The main actor Jason Sudeikis mentioned her ex-wife Olivia Wilde and his kids in the speech during the awards ceremony. He thanked his wife for pushing him towards the idea of creating a TV show.

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ … She was right.”

Apple continues to push its Apple TV+ streaming service by offering the service at a very reasonable $5 per month price. The company is also giving one year free access to the service with the purchase of new Apple devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, and Mac computers.