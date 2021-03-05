Apple TV+ releases first look at Physical

Apple revealed the first look at its upcoming TV series Physical. The series is set to release sometime in the summer of 2021. It will be released exclusively on the company’s streaming service – Apple TV+.

Physical is a ten episode Apple TV+ original created by Annie Weisman. The show stars Rose Byrne – Emmy and Golden Globe nominee. She plays the role of a woman named Sheila Rubin, who practices aerobics and later starts a business by making video clips.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Apple

The description of the show suggests the lead character to be going through an “epic journey” from being a stifled, overlooked enabler to a confident person. She is also described as the female lifestyle guru. It is also added that such a person is taken for granted in the current age (today).

Details: Cast, Creator, and First Look

Rory Scovel will play the role of Sheila’s husband in Apple TV+ Original Physical. A report also suggested that Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks have also been casted for the show.

The creator of the show Weisman is well known for her previous work. Her work includes Suburgatory, Desperate Housewives, and About a Boy.

Apple has released the first look of the show Physical at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour. The show is being produced by Tomorrow Studios.