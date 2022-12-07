Apple TV+ shows teaser for ‘Servant’ final season

Apple TV+ show ‘Servant’ is in its last season, and Apple has recently released an official trailer to entice viewers to watch the conclusion.

‘Servant’ tells the story of a fractured family and the sudden intrusion of a mysterious babysitter. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on November 2019, and the fourth season is set to premiere on January 13 next year. The season finale will be released on March 17 the same year.

‘Servant – Season 4 Official Trailer’ is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel and is around two and a half minutes long. Apple’s description of the series finale is that of an ‘epic and emotional conclusion’.

‘Servant’ is one of the first TV series for the streaming service, alongside ‘The Morning Show’, ‘See’, and ‘For All Mankind’, among others. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and is included in Apple One bundles.