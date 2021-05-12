Apple TV Plus may have more than 40 million users

Apple entered the video streaming business in 2019 with Apple TV Plus. Since then, it has come a long way, having produced shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Tehran, Servant, and more. The platform also saw movies like Greyhound which starred the famous actor Tom Hanks.

According to a report by Newsweek, an analytics firm named Ampere Analysis has reported that Apple’s video streaming service now very likely has more than 40 million users. However, it is unclear as to how many of the 40 million Apple TV+ users are active users. Apple bundles Apple TV+ for free for one year along with the purchase of any of its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

The iPhone maker never reveals any statistics

Apple has not released any estimates of Apple TV+ since its release. It is difficult to say as to how accurate the analysis done by Ampere Analysis is. If the numbers are indeed right, the service has gained 6 million in the duration of one year. The same analytics firm reported that Apple TV+ had 33.6 million users at the end of 2019. It added that at the end of 2020, the streaming service had approximately 40 million users.

This number was bolstered by the fact that Apple gives away a year of free Apple TV+ with the purchase of new devices – in fact, Variety has reported that over three-fifths of subscriptions polled in their report were not paying for the service.

