2021 AFI awards includes four from Apple TV+ lineup

Four of Apple TV+ shows and movies have been named recipients of the 2021 AFI Awards.

This year, the American Film Institute has named ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘CODA’, ‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ as recipients of awards in different categories. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and ‘CODA’ are in ‘Movies of the Year’ list, while ‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are in the ‘Television Programs of the Year’ section.

The American Film Institute will celebrate the honoring of its award recipients in Los Angeles, California and on January 7, 2022.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a classic black and white retelling of the classic, with Joel Coen at the director helm. ‘CODA’ is a popular film that has already received 9 nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association Film Award, including Best Indie Film and Best Picture.

‘Schmigadoon!’ tells the story of a couple stuck in a magical town and unable to leave until they discover ‘true love’, while ‘Ted Lasso’ is a show that has already garnered several prestigious awards, including ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’.