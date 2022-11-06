2022 Apple TV 4K launches in Australia and New Zealand

Regions Australia and New Zealand will soon be able to purchase the newly-launched 3rd generation Apple TV 4K.

Customers who pre-ordered the Apple TV 4K on October 18 will be getting their items soon. Australian consumers will be the first ones to buy the streaming box as there isn’t any Apple Store in New Zealand. Most Apple Store locations around the world will have the Apple TV 4K in-store starting next week.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K has an A15 chip for faster GPU and CPU performance compared to the A12 chip of the second-generation model. It also has 4GB of RAM compared to the 3GB of its predecessor. Customers can get either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Pricing of the 64GB variant is $129, while the 128GB model is set at $149. After Australia and New Zealand, sales will begin in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia before launching in North America.