Apple TV

2026 F1 Season Starts Strong, Apple Viewership Beats ESPN

By Samantha Wiley
2026 F1 Season Starts Strong, Apple Viewership Beats ESPN

The first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season has been aired on Apple TV after securing exclusive streaming rights and collaborations for the next 5 years with F1. Eddy Cue, the Apple senior Vice President of Services, is already thinking of this as a win.


Eddy Cue declined to provide certain viewing figures for Apple TV, but the Australian GP last year had an average of 1.1 million viewers during the late-night slow on ESPN. The 2026 season is starting off strong with fans of the sport having positive responses.

2026 F1 Season Starts Strong, Apple Viewership Beats ESPN

Season access for F1 is included for every subscription on Apple TV for users in the United States. The collaboration provides coverage for the sport throughout the season, giving you access to all sessions from Free Practice, Qualifying, Sprints, and the GP itself. Apple sees a win whenever they see better viewership over ESPN.


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