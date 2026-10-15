Apple TV

4th Generation Apple TV 4K unveiled

By Samantha Wiley
4th Generation Apple TV 4K unveiled

A new Apple TV 4K has been announced by Apple. The new TV has Siri AI support, far-field built-in microphones, is powered by the A19 chip, and has a revamped Remote for Siri with support for Find My with Precision Finding.


There will be improvements in performance for the device, with the A19 chip providing you with about 50% faster performance in the CPU and 2x performance in graphics. It has 8GB of RAM and has Apple Intelligence with the new revamped Siri.

4th Generation Apple TV 4K unveiled

Apple TV Siri AI needs you to pair a device that has Apple Intelligence support. The new far-field mics for the TV are said to have advanced echo cancellation so the AI can hear the user’s voice even with background noise. You can preorder the Apple TV 4K today, and the release will be on the 13th of November with a price of $299.


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