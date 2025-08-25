4th Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’ Released By Apple

The fourth trailer of The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ original, has been released by Apple. The fourth season starts with the Spring season of last year, two years after the third season’s merger between NBN and the UBA.

The story tackles the issues of trust and truth in a day and age where conspiracy theories, cover up stories and deepfakes are present. Returning actors like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are executive producers and are cast in the show.

The highlight of the trailer for the 4th season features Alex confronting a podcaster. There’s tension within the corporation across UBN, Bradley chasing a cover-up story, and subplots like Pierre Miles, Celine Dumont, and Stella entangled in personal and professional dynamics.

The 4th season of The Morning Show will air on September 17 this year, and new episodes will be streamed weekly until November 19. Seasons 1-3 can be viewed on Apple TV+