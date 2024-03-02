Apple TV

50-plus movies added to Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

More than 50 movies have been added to Apple TV+ and will be available only for a limited time.

The collection of movies ranges from classic and popular titles, including 21 Jump Street, Catch Me If You Can, Fight Club, Horrible Bosses, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mad Max: Fury Road, Men in Black, Minority Report, Saving Private Ryan, Star Trek: Into Darkness, The Hurt Locker, The Wolf of Wall Street, Two Weeks Notice, Zodiac, and Zoolander, among others. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to see them in the ‘Great Movies on Apple TV+’ category within the app.

Apple TV+

Apple is regularly adding movies into its streaming service, but the most recent one seems to be a significant boost to the content library. It’s worth noting that the collection is only available in the US for some time. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.

