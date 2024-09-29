Action comedy movie ‘Wolfs’ now available on Apple TV+

A new Hollywood action comedy movie has appeared on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

‘Wolfs’ stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt and has premiered recently on Apple TV+. The movie had a one-week theatrical release but was abruptly pulled even with positive reviews from critics and did not give a reason. However, it may be due to the underwhelming performance of some of the film releases. Another film, ‘Blitz’, will see a theatrical release, while Formula One-themed movie ‘F1’ is set to show in the theaters in June 2025.

The action comedy movie ‘Wolfs’ tells the story of two fixers as they work together to cover a crime. George Clooney and Brad Pitt play the two personalities, with a cast that includes Richard Kind, Austin Abrams, and Amy Ryan. The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment and Smokehouse Pictures in an Apple partnership. It’s available to watch globally on Apple TV+.