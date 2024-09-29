Apple TV

Action comedy movie ‘Wolfs’ now available on Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Wolfs

A new Hollywood action comedy movie has appeared on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Advertisements

Wolfs’ stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt and has premiered recently on Apple TV+. The movie had a one-week theatrical release but was abruptly pulled even with positive reviews from critics and did not give a reason. However, it may be due to the underwhelming performance of some of the film releases. Another film, ‘Blitz’, will see a theatrical release, while Formula One-themed movie ‘F1’ is set to show in the theaters in June 2025.

Wolfs

The action comedy movie ‘Wolfs’ tells the story of two fixers as they work together to cover a crime. George Clooney and Brad Pitt play the two personalities, with a cast that includes Richard Kind, Austin Abrams, and Amy Ryan. The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment and Smokehouse Pictures in an Apple partnership. It’s available to watch globally on Apple TV+.

Advertisements

