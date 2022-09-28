AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso Playable in latest FIFA Game

Games company EA Games have announced that the characters and team in the hit Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ will be playable in the upcoming FIFA 23.

An official FIFA 23 Ted Lasso Trailer has made it online, with a minute of footage revealing the unique game feature. Characters such as Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, Dani Rojas and Isaac McAdoo have been integrated into the game, as are Roy Kent, Coach Beard and the protagonist of the show, Ted Lasso. Included is the team’s home ground for the AFC Richmond, the Nelson Road Stadium.

Players can control Ted Lasso and Coach Beard in Career Mode, while the team is available to play in Online Seasons, Online Friendlies, Kick-Off and Premier League. EA says that players can customize with authentic kits to show their love of the fictional team.

FIFA 23 is set to launch September 30 and will be available on PC, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, as well as the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.