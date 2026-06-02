Apple TV

‘After The Whistle’ To Return for Season 3

By Samantha Wiley
‘After The Whistle’ To Return for Season 3

‘After the Whistle’, with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe, will be returning on the 7th of June next month for Season three, revolving around this year’s FIFA World Cup. Lowe hosts coverage for the NBC Sports Premier League and is a FOX Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast cohost, while Brendan Hunt is a co-creator for Apple TV with their film Ted Lasso and is an actor.


The duo will be recapping the games that will be happening in the tournament with episodes airing many times a week after notable matches have been played. The show is presented by Verizon and produced by Apple News and is accessible on Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and other platforms for podcasting as it comes out on June 7.

‘After The Whistle’ To Return for Season 3

Apple News, alongside the podcast, will have tournament coverage from publishers from the outside with player feeds, brackets, schedules, and scores. The free version of Apple Sports App has branched out to 90 countries and will give stats and live scores for the FIFA World Cup.


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