Altice One added to Apple TV

US cable company Altice has announced the launch of Altice One on Apple TV. This recent addition will enable Apple TV users to access Altice One and its features, including cloud DVR, on-demand video and streaming TV.

Altice One

Other notable features to the Altice One experience include Siri-supported search, live show program restarts and an interactive program guide. Existing Altice subscribers can add the Apple TV 4K device for $10 per month or a $180 flat fee. As a bonus they get free Apple TV+ for a whole year.

Altice is an American-based cable provider. The company offers both internet and cable in the US via its Suddenlink and Optimum brands in twenty one states. Currently, Altice has about five million subscribers in total for both services.

Interested users can now see the new content by opening their Apple TV app. Make sure you’re updated to the latest version to see the changes.