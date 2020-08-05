American Airlines passengers get free Apple TV+ In-Flight entertainment

Apple has partnered up with American Airlines in showing Apple TV+ to its customers.

Travelers can now watch premium content such as ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and more when they purchase flight tickets through American Airlines. A representative has revealed that the content shown in-flight will be on a rotating basis.

It’s not the first time Apple has partnered with AA. Just last year, the tech company began offering music streaming options via Apple Music on flights that had Viasat satellite technology. Travelers had to have an active Apple Music subscription to start listening to their favorite music.

Apple TV+ is also available on the TV app, and subsequently on devices such as Mac, Apple TV, iPod Touch, iPad and the iPhone. Outside the Apple ecosystem, the streaming service can be accessed on compatible browsers, Roku and Fire TV, and select LG and Samsung smart TVs.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.