Analyst predicts Apple will acquire ESPN soon

Analyst Dan Ives made a bold prediction that Apple will acquire sports channel ESPN in the coming months.

Dan Ives, from Wedbush, said that it’s a ‘matter of when, not if’ in the purchase of ESPN by Apple. He claims that Apple is a great fit for Apple TV+ and recommended that the Cupertino-based company pursue the deal when available. Ives also mentioned that live sports content is ‘the golden goose’ and aligns with the company’s goal to present sports content to its Apple TV+ platform.

The Walt Disney Company currently owns ESPN. There have been rumors circulating that Apple is interested in a slice of the pie, with variations saying that Apple will form a partnership if not an outright purchase. Ives further mentioned that acquiring ESPN will likely cost Apple $50 billion or so.

The purchase of ESPN will legitimately put Apple on the map when it comes to the sports industry.