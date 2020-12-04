Apple acquires ‘Acapulco’ show for Apple TV+

Apple has recently snapped up the rights to ‘Acapulco’, a Spanish comedy series that stars Eugenio Derbez’ and is based on ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’, a movie released in 2017.

Production and release date for ‘Acapulco’ is yet to be revealed.

‘Acapulco’ is a story about a young Mexican who lands a job at a popular resort and goes through complications that question his morals and beliefs. The show is set in the 80s and Derbez relays and acts the present-day character. Each episode is roughly 30 minutes long.

‘Acapulco’ will have both Spanish and English language. Austin Winsberg (of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ claim), Jason Shuman (of ‘Role Models’ claim) and Eduardo Cisneros (of ‘Instructions Not Included’ and ‘Half Brothers’ claim) are the show’s creators.

‘Acapulco’ is just one of the many international content joining the Apple TV+ platform. Among them are ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Echo 3’.