Apple acquires ‘Being James Bond’ documentary for Apple TV

Apple has recently acquired the rights to a James Bond documentary and will be showing it on the Apple TV platform.

Titled ‘Being James Bond’, the documentary features Daniel Craig and his years on being the fictional character 007. Apple also released a ‘first look’ where Craig mentioned that the role ‘turned my world upside down’. The show will have never-before-seen footage from the movies, including his latest ‘No Time To Die’.

MGM is set on producing the documentary, and the length is approximately 46 minutes. Craig is interviewed by Barbara Broccoli, who also serves as producer alongside Michael G. Wilson. ‘Being James Bond’ is set to premiere September 7.

In related news, Amazon is set to acquire MGM studios and as such will have rights to the whole James Bond films. However, the deal with Apple is only for a time and won’t be affected by the merger event.