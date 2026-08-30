Apple TV

Apple Acquires Current Hit Series

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Acquires Current Hit Series

For the first time, Apple has purchased a current hit, acquiring Small Prophets. This breaks their way of operating by buying a hit that is in English instead of having a show be commissioned from the beginning.


Apple TV usually commissions and develops shows in-house and provides them their debut on the platform. Apple TV+ first produced Trying, and then it was licensed to BBC after its stint had concluded.

Apple Acquires Current Hit Series

In the past, Apple has acquired titles from foreign languages such as Drops of God, a French-Japanese drama show. Small Prophets will be streamed globally on Apple TV on October 7; it’s directed and made by Mackenzie Crook, famous for appearances in The Detectorists and The Office.

Ted Lasso released its 4th season, turning into the biggest premiere ever for Apple TV, as it had a more serialized and gentler way of telling the story compared to a normal sitcom series.


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