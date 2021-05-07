Apple adds another year of AppleCare to its Apple TV

Apple has extended its standard AppleCare warranty for Apple TV to another year after adding the device to its AppleCare+ service in April.

The Cupertino-based company sent out an email to customers, informing them that AppleCare Protection Plan now has a 3-year standard warranty after a policy change.

Customers who opted to get the protection program for their Apple TV devices will be covered up to 3 years after the purchase date. Before, the company only gave 2 years for hardware service and technical support. Accidental damage is still not included in the standard warranty.

AppleCare+ was recently announced for Apple TV and covers two accidental damage incidents every year. AppleCare+ customers also get priority tech support. The service costs $29 for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K and covers the power cord, Siri remote and the Apple TV unit.

AppleCare+ can be bought within 60 days of buying the Apple TV by phone, Apple Store or online.

