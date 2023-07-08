Apple announces a launch date for ‘Strange Planet’ animated series

Apple TV+ will have a new webcomic-based animated series, ‘Strange Planet’ go live in August.

‘Strange Planet’ is a direct animated adaptation of the popular webcomic of the same name, created by Dan Harmon and Nathan W. Pyle. ‘Strange Planet’ tells the story of everyday human traditions and their absurdity as told in a whimsical world. The webcomic is a best-selling graphic novel that has hit the top spot in New York Times’ list.

‘Strange Planet’ will have characters voiced by Tunde Adebimple, Lori Tan Chinh, Demi Adejuyigbe, Danny Pudi, and Hannah Einbinder. The animated series will become available to watch on Apple TV+ starting August 9, with weekly episodes running until September 27. Currently, Apple has not uploaded a trailer video on its official YouTube channel but that might change soon.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Severance’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Mythic Quest’.