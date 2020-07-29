Apple bags Daytime Emmys for ‘Peanuts in Space’ and ‘Ghostwriters’

wo Apple TV+ series are getting Daytime Emmy awards, as reported by Deadline.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards was held in virtual on Sunday night, recognizing programs for Animation, Lifestyle and Children’s. The Emmy winners received their Emmys remotely.

‘Peanuts in Space’ won the award for ‘Outstanding Single Camera Editing’, while ‘Ghostwriter’ won ‘Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program’. Apple received 17 nominations in total, with 8 going to ‘Ghostwriter’ alone.

Meanwhile, Netflix, HBO and Prime Video each won six Emmys and Disney won nine.

‘Ghostwriter’ revisits the 1990 PBS series and follows four kids as they go about solving fiction-related mysteries. ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’ is an animated comic celebrating the 50th moon landing anniversary and features Peanuts characters. It’s worthy to note that the first Emmy Apple received was for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ in Primetime category.

Both shows are available to watch on Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month.