Apple buys ‘Cherry’ movie rights for $40M

Apple has added another title for its streaming platform Apple TV+. This time, it’s ‘Cherry’, a film that stars Ciara Bravo and Tom Holland.

Deadline has reported that the film rights was bought by Apple for a sum of $40 million. It’s currently the first movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ fame. ‘Cherry’ is a film adaptation of the best-selling novel of Nico Walker.

The directors agreed to a $1 million deal to take Walker’s book and turn it into a film. Apple will have more in terms of Apple TV+ quality content and another possible contender for winning the Academy in 2021.

Deadline has also mentioned how Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Apple Worldwide Video executives are working hard to add more quality content to its catalog. Notable inclusions were Greyhound and Cherry, as well as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ featuring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘Emancipation’ featuring Will Smith.