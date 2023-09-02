Apple cancels free one week Apple TV+ trial in South Africa and the UK

The free 1-week Apple TV+ promo has been removed for South Africa and UK users.

Apple usually gives away free streaming promos, with the last one for the MLS Season Pass. However, countries like South Africa and the UK can no longer get the TV service for free as it has been pulled from the shelves.

The Cupertino-based company did not provide a reason for the removal on its official website or via press release. It is also not clear if the promo removal is due to specific conditions, licensing agreements, or a government or local mandate. Those interested can still get free Apple TV+, albeit by signing up for the Apple One package bundle.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and unlocks access to original content. Apple has been working towards adding sports channels, namely the MLS, MLB, and others. The platform features original series as well, including ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘See’, among others.