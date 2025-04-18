Apple TV

Apple cancels Mythic Quest after four seasons

By Samantha Wiley
Mythic Quest

Apple TV+ workplace series ‘Mythic Quest’ has officially ended after four seasons.

Advertisements

‘Mythic Quest’ is a humorous show about the workplace environment of a game developing company. It stars David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, and Rob McElhenney, among others. It debuted when Apple TV+ launched in February 2020. So far, it has produced two special episodes and four seasons. Apple decided to pull the plug following revenue losses in the streaming service. Side Quest is a spinoff of the original show and is a miniseries that further explores the lives of the players and employees.

Mythic Quest

The show’s season finale was made available to watch on March 26, and during that time, it ended as a cliffhanger for the presumably fifth season. However, Apple notified the producers and allowed them to remake the final episode. The revised season finale is set to debut this week, with no specific date.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches recycling discount program
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone fold to be significantly more expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max
1 Min Read
Apple
The iPhone 6s and 2018 Mac mini enter the vintage list
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone leak reveals camera and screen resolution details
1 Min Read
ChatGPT-4.1
ChatGPT-4.1 models make a debut
1 Min Read
Apple
watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 second beta goes live
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.5
macOS Sequoia 15.5 second beta goes live
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 second beta goes live
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Trump exempts tariffs on Apple devices
1 Min Read
Instagram App
Instagram app heading to iPad
1 Min Read
Lost your password?