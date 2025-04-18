Apple cancels Mythic Quest after four seasons

Apple TV+ workplace series ‘Mythic Quest’ has officially ended after four seasons.

‘Mythic Quest’ is a humorous show about the workplace environment of a game developing company. It stars David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, and Rob McElhenney, among others. It debuted when Apple TV+ launched in February 2020. So far, it has produced two special episodes and four seasons. Apple decided to pull the plug following revenue losses in the streaming service. Side Quest is a spinoff of the original show and is a miniseries that further explores the lives of the players and employees.

The show’s season finale was made available to watch on March 26, and during that time, it ended as a cliffhanger for the presumably fifth season. However, Apple notified the producers and allowed them to remake the final episode. The revised season finale is set to debut this week, with no specific date.