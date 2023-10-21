Apple cancels ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

The New York Times reported that the Apple TV+ show ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ series has been canceled.

Citing ‘creative differences’ between Apple execs and Stewart, the publication also claimed that the staff had been notified according to sources. The timing was such that there was a several-week difference between the first episodes of the third season was set to begin. Specifically, the disagreements allegedly fell on the planned guests and possible show topics about artificial intelligence and China. These topics apparently did not sit well with the executives.

In 2020, Apple and Jon Stewart agreed to a partnership via a multi-year deal and saw the host come out of his 2015 retirement. ‘The Problem with Jon Steward’ revolves around current affairs discussions and topics ranging from Stewart’s advocacy work and national issues. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, such as ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, and more.