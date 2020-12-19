Apple Casts Samuel L Jackson for ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Renowned actor Samuel L. Jackson will be playing the lead role in the latest Apple TV+ acquisition, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’.

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ is based on the same-titled book by Walter Mosley. Apple will be adapting the novel for its streaming service with six episodes slated for release.

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ tells the story of Ptolemy Grey, an old recluse who has been abandoned by friends and family, and is suffering from dementia. He then meets Robyn who gives him a drug that reverses the mental condition and uses the remaining time to solve his grand-nephew’s death.

Samuel L Jackson will serve as the lead actor and producer of the show. Jackson’s last stint in Apple TV+ was with Anthony Mackie, ‘The Banker’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 per month. It contains exclusive Apple content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Morning Show’ and more.