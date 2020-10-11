Apple extends free Apple TV+ subscriptions until February 2021

Apple TV+ subscribers who are getting free Apple TV+ will continue to enjoy the service until February of next year.

Those who received the free 1 year Apple TV+ promo between November 1 2020 to January 31 of 2021 will have their subscriptions extended until February of 2021. After that, a $4.99 charge will be applied in subsequent months.

Also, those who signed up for Apple TV+ before November 1 will receive three months’ worth of credit which will be applied in November, December and January of 2021.

Apple TV+ started in fall of 2019, and during the time the streaming service was given free for a year for those who purchased a new Mac, Apple TV, iPod Touch, iPad or iPhone. Furthermore, a three month grace period was given.

It’s estimated that there are 10 million-plus subscribers in February 2020, and 33.6 million US subscribers in 2019. Apple TV Plus is home to exclusive content such as ‘The Oprah Conversation’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Little America’, among others.