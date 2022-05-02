Apple greenlights second season of ‘Pachinko’

Apple has approved the production of season two of Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’.

‘Pachinko’ is a multi-generational story of Korean immigrants and is based on the novel of the same name, penned by Min Jin Lee. Soo Hugh, renowned director, serves as the showrunner and writer for the series.

Soo Hugh expressed his enthusiasm on the renewal of a second season for ‘Pachinko’, saying that ‘words cannot express his joy in continuing to tell the story of the indomitable family’. He further expressed thanks to Media Res and Apple, as well as the fans that cheered them on.

The first season of ‘Pachinko’ is available to watch on Apple TV+, with audio language options in English, Korean and Japanese. Apple was the one to fully fund production as production required a significant budget to be completed.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Dr. Brain’, ‘Severance’ and ‘See’.