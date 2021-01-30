Apple Greenlights ‘WeCrashed’, Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

Apple has given the go-ahead sign for a new limited series called ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’. The show is set to be shown exclusively for its streaming service Apple TV+.

‘WeCrashed’ tells the story of how one of the world’s most valued startups, ‘WeWork’ fell from grace. The company even reached a value of $50 billion at one point.

Drew Crevello is the limited series’ showrunner while Lee Eisenberg will serve as the co-writer, executive producer and appear in the show. Glenn Ficarra and Jon Requa will act as the directors.

Jared Leto is an American musician and actor most known for his work in ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘American Psycho’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’. Anne Hathaway is an American actress who’s known for her work in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘The Princess Diaries’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features Apple originals, including ‘Tehran’, ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.