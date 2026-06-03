Apple Hands Out Invitation for Screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, developers who were invited to the event for the keynote held at Apple Park will also be able to go to The Mandalorian and Grogu special screening, with the event taking place on June 9, 8:00 pm Pacific Time.

The venue will be the Steve Jobs Theater, with the company stating that a special guest will be at the event. No information was given on who this special guest will be, but the prediction could be Pedro Pascal, as he starred as The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau as the director.

The capacity of the theater is limited, so developers are able to RSVP to attend the event on a first-come, first-served basis. The attendees present are able to view the Platform’s State of the Union and keynote, along with a one-on-one meet with experts at Apple.

The movie The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22 in the United States, being the most recent film in the Star Wars franchise.