Apple in discussion to bring ads to Apple TV+

Apple is believed to be speaking with various ad agencies about bringing ads to its streaming service in the US and the UK.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company recently had a meeting with the Broadcaster’s Audience Research Board in the UK to explore data collection strategies for advertising results. BARB is a firm providing data for four major networks in the region, including Sky, Channel 4, ITV, and BBC. The company also offers Apple viewing figures in relation to its streaming service. The meeting suggested that Apple might be preparing to have an ad-supported plan for Apple TV+, compounded by other talks with US rating organizations two years ago.

Apple TV+ already has limited ads on the platform, although it’s only in live sports events. Apple TV+ spending has also been lowered after spending approximately $20 billion on content. Rivals such as Netflix and Disney+ have already introduced ad-supported tiers.