Haider Ali Khan
Apple Inks New Contract with Co-Creator of 'Little America'

Apple has signed Lee Eisenberg, co-creator of Apple TV+ show ‘Little America’ into a multi-year agreement, where Eisenberg will create content for the streaming platform.

Eisenberg will be tasked with creating digital media projects and content for Apple TV+. Under the banner Piece of Work Entertainment, he will work alongside VP of development Natalie Sandy, who’s known for her work in season one of ‘Little America’.

Lee Eisenberg is a renowned figure, having had a hand in various TV hits such as ‘The Office’, ‘Year One’, ‘Bad Teacher’, ‘Good Boys’ and ‘SMILF’. He follows Richard Plepler, former CEO of HBO who has recently signed a deal to create exclusive content for Apple TV+.

Little America

‘Little America’ is set to be released on January 17. Apple has also renewed it for a second season. Apple TV+ is Apple’s subscription-based service, with original shows such as ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘For All Mankind’ and others. 

