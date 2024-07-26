Apple TV

Apple launches new PlayStation Apple TV+ offer

By Samantha Wiley
New PlayStation Apple TV+

Those who own a Sony PlayStation 4 or 5 and create an Apple ID, or those with a PSN or PlayStation Network account can receive a free 3-month trial for the streaming service Apple TV+

This promo is available until September 22nd of this year. Apple collaborated with Sony in the past to run a similar offer in 2021, during the pandemic, which comprised a 6-month trial with new users typically receiving a tryout of one week.

Apple TV+ aims to deliver high-quality programming, TV shows, and movies. The service has garnered 72 nominations for the Emmy Awards to date across its programs.

To be eligible for the offer, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners should go to the Apple TV+ app and follow the instructions that would require an Apple ID to obtain the trial. Users can then keep the subscription for $10 a month when the Apple TV+ trial is done.

