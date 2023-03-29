Apple launches Tetris Apple TV+ Promo

Apple recently partnered up with PlayStudios to offer a one-month free trial of its Apple TV+ service by playing Tetris.

In a marketing move, Apple will reward players who play Tetris through PlayStudios free Apple TV+ for one month. Tetris is available to play on the playAwards platform, where gamers can earn points by completing challenges and daily missions in-game. The mechanics is that 2,000 in-game points can be traded for the Apple TV+ service.

Rules say that only new subscribers can only avail of the promo, with a deadline by July 8. Apple One subscribers are out of luck as they won’t be able to get the free trial in their accounts. Tetris is free to play on the App Store for iPad and iPhone.

The Apple TV+ film ‘Tetris’ is set to premiere on the Apple TV+ platform on March 31. The service costs $6.99 a month.