Apple looking to bolster Apple TV+ content

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is in talks with major Hollywood studios to boost its content for Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ content has mostly come from original productions, including ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ with a degree of success. But now, the Cupertino-based company has begun reaching out to established studios to acquire programming from them. This was done in order to get in line with its competitors, who offer extensive catalogs.

The streaming platform launched as a premium service identity with original content, but that has not shown the same success with companies like Disney+ and Netflix. In comparison, 55% of US households are on Netflix while only 11% are on Apple TV+. The factor driving this was the limited scope of content, which Apple hoped to address. Apple tried to license movies to garner more users which resulted in an improvement, and the company is looking for more deals.