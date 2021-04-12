Apple looking to produce more feature films for Apple TV+

Apple is actively engaging to have more feature films made for its Apple TV+ platform, according to The Information. Currently, the streaming service already has a few high-profile content, including ‘Greyhound’, ‘Cherry’ and ‘Palmer’.

The target is to create 10 to 12 original Apple movies each year, which will allow it to compete with HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

The Cupertino-based firm recently hired Jessie Henderson to work alongside Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. She was previously feature films vice president for HBO Max and will now be reporting to Apple TV+ executive Matt Dentler.

Apple TV+ is only a few years old but Apple is giving the platform a lot of attention. Just this year Apple decided to extend the free period promotion so users can watch and explore what Apple TV+ has to offer.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features originals such as ‘Dickinson’, ‘Servant’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.