Apple makes season one of ‘Home Before Dark’ free to watch

Apple has tweeted that its Apple TV+ original series, ‘Home Before Dark’ season one is free for a limited time.

Those interested can watch the show for free without signing up for a free trial or paid subscription. It’s available for a ‘limited time’, although the exact date hasn’t been specified.

‘Home Before Dark’ tells the story of a young journalist named Hilde. In the first season, Hilde searches for the truth in a cold case a town tries to bury.

For a limited time, you can watch Season 1 of Home Before Dark for free, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/lkdhusWjEN pic.twitter.com/jaDjSIk1Rv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 28, 2021

Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content are the show’s producers. It’s directed by Jon Chu of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ fame and consists of hour-long episodes.

‘Home Before Dark’ has recently concluded its second season and is available to watch on the Apple TV+ platform. After watching the first season for free, those interested can get the Apple TV+ service for $4.99 a month and watch the second season.