Apple may extend Apple TV+ free trial until July

Apple is reportedly planning to extend its streaming platform service’s free trial period up to July 2021. Apple TV+ launched in November and gave new Apple device owners 12 months’ worth of free service, but has extended it to February and now until July this year.

Apple TV+ subscribers whose subscriptions are set to end between January and June will continue to have access at no extra charge. Paying subscribers will receive a $4.99 credit each month until July as will enjoy the same privileges as their free trial counterparts.

Apple may be sending an email to eligible subscribers throughout January to tell them their Apple TV+ free trial will be extended to July. The Cupertino-based company hopes this will give subscribers more time to watch original Apple content, which is steadily added at a regular rate. What’s more, a significant number of series that were available since launch are now entering their second season.