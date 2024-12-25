Apple might launch a new Apple TV in 2025

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will launch a new Apple TV next year.

The last Apple TV 4K debuted in October of 2022, which means it’s probably time for a new streaming device. Kuo mentioned that the next Apple TV will have a ‘more affordable’ price tag, and said it might have a ‘sub-$100 price’ as the sweet spot although Apple has not revealed the actual price. It’s worth noting that the 2012 and 2010 versions were priced at $99, and the 2012 device was eventually repriced at $69. Having a sub-$100 streaming box would put it in competition with similar products from Google, Amazon, and Roku.

The upcoming Apple TV device is rumored to have Wi-Fi 6E and the A series chip, and a built-in camera sometime in the future. With the camera, a paired device would not be required for FaceTime calls.