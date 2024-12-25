Apple TV

Apple might launch a new Apple TV in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will launch a new Apple TV next year.

Advertisements

The last Apple TV 4K debuted in October of 2022, which means it’s probably time for a new streaming device. Kuo mentioned that the next Apple TV will have a ‘more affordable’ price tag, and said it might have a ‘sub-$100 price’ as the sweet spot although Apple has not revealed the actual price. It’s worth noting that the 2012 and 2010 versions were priced at $99, and the 2012 device was eventually repriced at $69. Having a sub-$100 streaming box would put it in competition with similar products from Google, Amazon, and Roku.

Apple TV

The upcoming Apple TV device is rumored to have Wi-Fi 6E and the A series chip, and a built-in camera sometime in the future. With the camera, a paired device would not be required for FaceTime calls.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirTag 4-Pack
The AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
M5 Chip
Apple M5 chip might go in Macs starting next year
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
M4 MacBook Air may debut in first half of 2025
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3
The next AirPods Pro 3 might detect heart rate
1 Min Read
X Premium Plus
X Premium Plus subscription rate hikes
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple planning to debut smart home doorbell
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple uploads new immersive 3D Video for Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 14, 14 Plus and, iPhone SE discontinued in Switzerland
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple collaborating with NVIDIA
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?