Apple TV

Apple might pull theatrical releases after ‘F1’ movie

By Samantha Wiley
F1

Apple intends to reduce its theatrical release duration for its films, according to Bloomberg.

Apple’s streaming service might be taking a step back from high-profile theatrical releases, starting with the movie ‘Wolfs’ and ending with ‘F1’. ‘Wolfs’ had a short run in the theaters before appearing on Apple TV+, and it looks to be the same for the upcoming racing drama film ‘F1’. Brad Pitt is the protagonist and Apple partnered up with Warner Bros. for distribution set at $300 million in production aspects. Insiders believe that the success of ‘F1’ might dictate the company’s future movie plans.

F1

High-budget titles may slow down, replaced with content within the $100 million mark. With this, Apple can potentially produce more per year and achieve moderate success. The last time an Apple box office film received an award was ‘CODA’, released in 2022, which went on to win the Best Picture Oscar award.

