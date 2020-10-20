Apple Music TV is now available in the US

Apple today has released its ‘Apple Music TV’ service, a 24/7 streaming platform that shows events, music videos, and other content.

Apple Music TV

Currently, Apple Music TV is limited to US customers. Those interested can access it by going to Apple TV or Apple Music app. On Apple TV it should be highlighted in the Today section, while on Apple Music it can be found within the Browse tab.

What’s new on Apple Music TV?

To kick things off Apple Music TV has started a top 100 most streamed songs in the US. This week’s schedule also has the unveiling of Bruce Springsteen’s newest album and the launch of two new music videos, namely Saint Jhn’s ‘Gorgeous’ and Joji’s ‘777’.

The Cupertino-based company promises new music videos every Friday moving forward. Also, Zane Lowe, resident Music 1 host will be joining every now and then for interviews and more.

Apple Music TV may expand to other countries but there’s no announcement on it yet.