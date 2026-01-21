Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL and Apple have announced that Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer and rapper, will be making an appearance during the Halftime Show at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX next month on Sunday. The event will take place in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium.

NBC, NFL+, and Peacock will be covering the Super Bowl LX starting at 6:30 p.m Eastern Time, with the artist’s performance starting at 8 or 8:30 p.m the time could depend on the game’s progression. An official trailer has been shared recently by Apple Music.

Bad Bunny is one of the most famous Latin music artists of all time, with many hits that topped the charts. In 2022, Bad Bunny was given the title of Apple Music Artist of the Year. Starting in the same year, Apple Music has been sponsoring the Halftime Show for the Super Bowl, with famous artists making appearances like Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna.