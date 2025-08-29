Apple Offers Discounted Apple TV+ Subscription to Curb Cancellations

Apple is looking to keep its subscribers on Apple TV+ from unsubscribing by offering a 54% discount whenever customers want to cancel their subscription. When you try to cancel, a pop-up will appear, dropping the price of the streaming service down to $5.99 for the next two months instead of $12.99.

Given that the price for Apple TV+ has recently increased in the United States, it is likely that the big discount is targeted to individuals who are thinking of cancelling their subscriptions because of the spike in cost.

The yearly subscription is still priced at $99, which presents subscribers with a lower cost if they opt for a yearly subscription. Those who want to use the deal to pay less than half of the $12.99 subscription should see to it that they can cancel their subscription after the second month of the $5.99 discounted charge. There are no changes made by Apple toward their Apple One bundles.