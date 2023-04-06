    Apple Original Film ‘Napoleon’ to Debut in Theaters on November

    Apple TV+ epic film ‘Napoleon’ is headed to the theaters starting November 22.

    ‘Napoleon’ stars Joaquin Phoenix and will be released worldwide in theaters, then stream on the Apple TV+ platform afterward. ‘Napoleon’ tells the story of the famed general and his rise in the hindsight of Josephine. Ridley Scott’s action epic will portray the man and his war visionary and leading tactics in his most famous battles.

    Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix will be playing the role of Napoleon, while Vanessa Kirby is set for the role of Josephine. Sony Pictures Entertainment has partnered with Apple for the release. The project order came in 2021 when the film was temporarily titled ‘Kitbag’. Once it launches on Apple TV+, ‘Napoleon’ will join Apple TV+’s growing library of content, including ‘CODA’, Sharper’, and ‘Greyhound’.

    Apple has not mentioned an exact date of when ‘Napoleon’ will be available on Apple TV+ yet.

