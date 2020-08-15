Apple Outs Apple TV+ Show ‘Tehran’ on September 25

Apple is set to release a new spy thriller show, called ‘Tehran’ on its Apple TV+ platform. The series will premier on September 25, Friday for all subscribers.

The first season will be comprised of 8 episodes, with the first 3 being available to watch on the said date. Afterwards, a new episode will show on Friday each week.

‘Tehran’ is about a Mossad agent who undertakes risks while going deep undercover. Notable stars of the series include Niv Sultan, Shervin Alenabi, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy and Liraz Charhi. Apple has joined forces with Kan 11, an Israeli network and Cineflix Rights on co-production.

There’s a slew of upcoming content for the streaming platform, notably ‘Long Way Up’ starring Ewan McGregor and ‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and touts exclusive shows such as ‘For All Mankind’, ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Servant’, among others. It’s compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku devices and a few Samsung and LG smart TV models.