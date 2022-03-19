Apple partners with Amazon for new children’s show

Variety has reported that Amazon and Apple will be simultaneously streaming a new children’s show, titled ‘Puffins Impossible’.

‘Puffins Impossible’ is currently in production and is based on the short ‘Arctic Friends’ and ‘Puffins’ animation, which were both based on the 2019 film ‘Arctic Dogs’.

Johnny Puff, the main protagonist, will be voiced by legendary Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The series will have 18 episodes in total and is shared by Amazon and Apple TV+.

Simultaneous streaming of one show by two services is relatively rare. Shows usually move from one streaming company to another as the rights expire over the years. Apple has shared its ‘Charlie Brown’ special to PBS in order for them to continue its Thanksgiving and Christmas traditional broadcasts.

Launch and availability for 'Puffins Impossible' has not been disclosed yet.