Apple partners with Nike to produce content on Apple TV+

Apple and Nike have recently inked a deal to create sports films on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Makeready Studios and Waffle Iron Entertainment will be partnering with Nike to ‘celebrate the power of sport’ and inspire the next wave of athletes. Apple will take over film distribution and financing, while Nike will take care of film production with staff from Makeready and Waffle Iron Entertainment.

Brad Weston and Collin Creighton from Makeready and Justin Biskin from Waffle Iron will spearhead the filmmaking process. A Weston-made film, ‘The Fighter’ received critical acclaim and was recently nominated to get an Academy Award.

Apple TV+ has been getting plenty of content ready, and with notable stars as well. A Formula One-themed movie starring Brad Pitt is currently in the works and is proceeding in early development.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original shows and movies, including ‘The Essex Serpent’, ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Tehran’.